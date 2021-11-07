National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $100,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $184.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $186.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

