Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stake Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 108,485.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 577.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 183,797 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,522,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

HALO opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,449. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

