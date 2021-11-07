Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $7,855,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF opened at $126.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

