Invesco Ltd. Has $316.69 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 662,658 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 4.72% of Texas Roadhouse worth $316,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,864.2% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 52,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $4,590,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 106,807.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 328,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 350,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $95.75 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average is $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

