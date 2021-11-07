MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $380,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $63.99 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.