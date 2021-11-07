Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,183 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.