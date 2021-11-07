USDJ Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.81 million and $815,095.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00084580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00083230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.94 or 0.07344260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,872.01 or 0.99346376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022254 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

