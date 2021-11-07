Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $2.01 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $378.84 million and approximately $665,369.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.52 or 0.00259342 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00103085 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00133388 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002818 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000115 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,017,450 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

