Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,043,000 after buying an additional 627,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI opened at $460.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

