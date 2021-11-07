Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,208 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,208 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $254.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.29.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

