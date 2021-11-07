Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 283 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.55.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,847 shares of company stock worth $192,598,477. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,222.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.50, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $850.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $724.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.