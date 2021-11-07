Castleark Management LLC Buys 45,670 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,670 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.16% of Inari Medical worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Inari Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inari Medical by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Inari Medical by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,900 shares of company stock worth $19,571,187 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NARI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Inari Medical stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 201.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

