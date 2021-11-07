Castleark Management LLC Invests $3.45 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,056 shares of company stock valued at $46,726,456. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $182.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.28.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

