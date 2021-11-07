Castleark Management LLC Acquires 22,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2,146.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

