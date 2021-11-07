Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stake Increased by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.51. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.55 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

