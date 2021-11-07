Adalta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

Shares of CEFS opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.