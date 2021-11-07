Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SURF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 444,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,643. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Surface Oncology stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SURF. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

