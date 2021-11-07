Samsara BioCapital LLC Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Samsara BioCapital LLC decreased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 228,441 shares during the period. Aclaris Therapeutics comprises 1.7% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 75,523 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 493,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ACRS stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

