Samsara BioCapital LLC Sells 124,021 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Samsara BioCapital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,021 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $145,000.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.