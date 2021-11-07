Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is KB Financial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,454 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,060,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 477,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,638,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.94 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22.

