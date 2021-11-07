Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys 6,665 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 105,648.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

