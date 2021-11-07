KB Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.7% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Facebook by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 778,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $229,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock valued at $827,781,371 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Shares of FB opened at $341.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.96 and a 200 day moving average of $341.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.