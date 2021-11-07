-$0.07 EPS Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Gevo posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

