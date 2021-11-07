$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $212.27 million, a P/E ratio of 110.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

