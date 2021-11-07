Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 97.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 161.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,139,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $500,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 31.1% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 216,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 51,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V opened at $216.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.81 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.