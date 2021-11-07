$62.90 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report sales of $62.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the highest is $64.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $63.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $235.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $238.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $248.77 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 152,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,464. The company has a market capitalization of $883.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.