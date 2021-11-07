QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $193.57 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00255143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00102854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QKCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.