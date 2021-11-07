Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.90. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $29.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,123. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

