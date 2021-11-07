Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 210,540 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $6,329,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBU opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

