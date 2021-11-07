Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $1.08 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $485,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $723,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,414.4% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,635,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,667 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

