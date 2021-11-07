Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 327 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 318.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

ITB stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

