373,803 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 373,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,570,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Interactive Brokers Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $1,512,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,123,203 shares of company stock worth $75,006,367. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

