Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.22 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

