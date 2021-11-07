KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

CAH opened at $49.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

