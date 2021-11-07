LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Increased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 99.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPLA stock opened at $168.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

