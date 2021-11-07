Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 175,104 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175,104 shares during the period. Athene comprises 0.3% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.24% of Athene worth $30,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Athene by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.48.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $43,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,447 shares of company stock worth $1,348,846 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Athene’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

