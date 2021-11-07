CastleArk Alternatives LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises about 0.7% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

