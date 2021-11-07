$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.93. First Merchants reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

FRME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Merchants stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1,600.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 230,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 198,885 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $6,294,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

