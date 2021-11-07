Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC trimmed its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Eldorado Gold accounts for about 0.4% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 52.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 42.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 88,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

