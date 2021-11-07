-$0.18 EPS Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,470 and have sold 40,000 shares valued at $140,900. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

GALT opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.