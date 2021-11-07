Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Issues Earnings Results

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.38. 520,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,865. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.83.

Several brokerages have commented on XLRN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 249.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Acceleron Pharma worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

