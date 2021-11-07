BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. 731,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $73.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

