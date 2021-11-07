Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,263. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

