Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Shares of ETTX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.99. 171,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,468. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

In related news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

