Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.34 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

NASDAQ CVCO traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.11. 46,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $170.85 and a 52-week high of $272.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cavco Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.