Luxor Capital Group LP Invests $7.56 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 397,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,553,732.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SOFI opened at $22.57 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

