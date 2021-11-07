Luxor Capital Group LP Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $6,072,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,048,000.

DNAB stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

