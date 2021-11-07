Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $17.53 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $3,126,076. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $181.80 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $161.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.