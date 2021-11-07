Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,105,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 43.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 182,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $265.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.06 and a 200-day moving average of $231.25. The firm has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 324,140 shares of company stock valued at $86,660,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

