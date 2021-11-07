Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Balchem by 94,111.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 294.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 116.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Balchem by 271.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $161.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

